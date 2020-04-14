1 Tornadoes in Mississippi

At least 11 people died after severe weather sweeping across the southern United States raked parts of Mississippi on Sunday, as the governor declared a state of emergency. The National Weather Service in Jackson received several reports of tornadoes in the area, and at least two of them prompted "tornado emergency" warnings.

2 New virus figures hit a high

Singapore recorded a single-day high of 386 new coronavirus cases yesterday, with foreign workers in dormitories accounting for a significant proportion of them. This took Singapore's total number of cases to 2,918, as experts emphasised the scale of the task involved in the battle against the coronavirus.

3 Shops to remain closed

Malaysia yesterday rescinded its earlier decision to allow hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons and optometrists to operate while its movement controls to curb the coronavirus outbreak are in force, after receiving flak for its move to allow some businesses to reopen to help revive the economy.

4 China fights imported cases

China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang has become the new target for the country's battle against the coronavirus outbreak, as Chinese in Russia who are coming home in droves send infection numbers spiking.

The romance between the Middle Kingdom and the Beautiful Country has had its ups and downs. The Covid-19 pandemic is pushing the relationship into a dangerous new cycle, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

6 Tamil new year at home

Hindu families have been asked to celebrate the Tamil new year, Puthandu, at home today, rather than gather for meals and visit the temple for prayers. Instead, they can tune in to a livestream of special pujas, or prayer rituals, to mark the occasion.

7 Rise in abuse of the elderly

Cases of abuse of seniors and persons with disabilities have almost doubled in the last three years, with growing awareness and concern for vulnerable adults. There were 209 cases investigated last year, compared with 107 in 2016.

8 Property investments down

Property investment sales here plunged in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak took its toll on investor sentiment. Turnover came in at $3.02 billion, down 37 per cent from the final three months of last year.

9 Kane move far from certain

Even if Harry Kane becomes the latest Tottenham player to move to English Premier League rivals Manchester United for a world-record £200 million (S$354 million), as rumoured over the weekend, it would wreck his special relationship with the fans. The star England striker recently expressed frustration at his team's lack of silverware and said he could leave for more success.

More than 2.5 million viewers tuned in to Hong Kong singer Sam Hui's online concert on Sunday, which had aimed to bring cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hui, 71, sang 20 songs in a performance livestreamed from the rooftop of a mall in Hong Kong.

