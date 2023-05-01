1 of every 3 US nurses plan to quit profession due to pandemic-linked work stress

WASHINGTON – Almost a third of the nurses in the United States are considering leaving their profession after the Covid-19 pandemic left them overwhelmed and fatigued, according to a new survey.

The survey of over 18,000 nurses, conducted by AMN Healthcare Services in January, showed on Monday that 30 per cent of the participants are looking to quit their career, up 7 percentage points over 2021, when the pandemic-triggered wave of resignations began.

The survey also showed that 36 per cent of the nurses plan to continue working in the sector but may change workplaces.

“This really underscores the continued mental health and well-being challenges the nursing workforce experiences post pandemic,” AMN Healthcare chief executive Cary Grace told Reuters in an interview.

The survey showed there are various changes needed, with 69 per cent of nurses seeking increased salaries and 63 per cent of them seeking a safer working environment to reduce their stress.

This comes at a time hospital operator and sector bellwether HCA Healthcare indicated a recovery in staffing situation.

While a shortage of staff in hospitals has been an issue for a couple of years, it gained traction globally in late 2021 and hit a peak early in 2022 following a large number of resignations due to burn out.

The staffing crisis drove up costs at hospital operators, while boosted profits at medical staffing providers such as AMN Healthcare. REUTERS