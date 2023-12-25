Undercover Santa nabs drug dealer in Peru

LIMA - A Peruvian police squad used an agent dressed as Father Christmas to infiltrate an unsafe neighbourhood outside Lima and bust a small drug ring, authorities said on Dec 23.

The undercover operation led to the arrest of two men selling cocaine and marijuana in a house in Huaral, some 70km north of the Peruvian capital.

Agents “disguised themselves as Santa Claus to go unnoticed in this dangerous neighbourhood,” Colonel Walter Palomino, head of the National Police Green Squadron, told reporters.

“The strategy was successful. Christmas came to the Evil Reindeer,” he said, using a seasonal nickname for the illicit gang.