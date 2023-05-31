UN weather agency chooses next chief to lead climate change fight

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which plays a critical global role in tracking climate change, chooses a new leader this week to turbocharge its work over the next four years.

The Geneva-based WMO’s role in climate change has become increasingly prominent, and the new secretary-general will likely become a well-known advocate on this pressing world issue.

Four senior figures from within the WMO have put themselves forward for Thursday’s vote, including two seeking to become the first woman to run the United Nations agency for weather, water and the climate.

One is the WMO’s current number two, the Russian-Swiss deputy secretary-general Elena Manaenkova; the other is first vice-president Celeste Saulo, the director of the Argentinian National Meteorological Service.

They are up against the WMO number three, assistant secretary-general Zhang Wenjian, as Beijing seeks to increase the number of Chinese running UN agencies; and second vice-president Albert Martis of Curacao.

The current secretary-general, Finland’s Petteri Taalas, is nearing the end of his second four-year term, and cannot stand for re-election.

Ramping up climate response

The election will round off the World Meteorological Congress, the general assembly of WMO’s 193 member states and territories, which takes place every four years.

“The priority of this congress is to ramp up the WMO response to climate change, to do more to boost help for countries on climate adaptation,” spokesman Clare Nullis told reporters on Tuesday.

“We cannot stop the weather becoming more extreme, but we can save lives.”

The WMO brings together international efforts in monitoring greenhouse gases, sea levels, temperatures, glacier melting and other climate change indicators.

The congress, which opened on May 22 and closes on Friday, voted to make the cryosphere a top priority, given the increasing impact of melting sea ice, glaciers and permafrost on sea level rise.

It also approved a new initiative aimed to boost global greenhouse gas monitoring through an integrated system of space- and surface-based observations.

And it is expected to back a plan to ensure everyone on the planet is covered by early warning systems for hazardous weather events by the end of 2027.

But the responsibility to implement these plans will fall on the new secretary-general, who will take over on Jan 1, 2024.