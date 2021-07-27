UN warns of spike in Afghan civilian deaths

KABUL • The United Nations has warned that Afghanistan could see the highest number of civilian deaths in more than a decade if the Taleban's offensive across the country is not halted.

Violence has surged since May, when insurgents cranked up operations to coincide with a final withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

In a report released yesterday documenting civilian casualties for the first half of 2021, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama) said it expected figures to touch their highest single-year levels since the mission began reporting over a decade ago.

It also warned that Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for a quarter of all civilian casualties.

"Unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians will perish and be maimed this year if the increasing violence is not stemmed," Unama head Deborah Lyons said in a statement. "I implore Taleban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict's grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians," she added.

During the first half of this year, 1,659 civilians were killed and another 3,254 wounded - a 47 per cent increase against the same period last year, the report said.

The rise in civilian casualties was particularly sharp in May and June - the initial period of the Taleban's current offensive - with 783 civilians killed and 1,609 wounded.

"Particularly shocking and of deep concern is that women, boys and girls made up close to half of all civilian casualties," the report said.

Unama blamed anti-government elements for 64 per cent of civilian casualties - including some 40 per cent caused by the Taleban and nearly 9 per cent by the Islamic State in Iraq and Sryia group.

About 16 per cent of casualties were caused by "undetermined" anti-government elements. But Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for 25 per cent, it said.

The Taleban's ongoing assault has seen the insurgents capture half of Afghanistan's districts and border crossings as well as encircle several provincial capitals. The fighting is largely in the rugged countryside, where government forces and insurgents clash daily.

As international forces draw down their troops, a regional US commander said on Sunday that his country will continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing Taleban attacks.

"The United States has increased airstrikes in support of Afghan forces over the last several days and we're prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taleban continue their attacks," US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie told a news conference in Kabul.

Gen McKenzie, who leads the US Central Command for a region including Afghanistan, declined to say whether US forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on Aug 31.

Pakistan's army said yesterday that 46 Afghan soldiers had sought refuge in the country after losing control of military positions across the border following advances by Taleban insurgents..

