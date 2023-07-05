UN urges massive investment in clean energy in developing world

GENEVA - The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday called for massive investment in clean energy in developing countries, noting that there was otherwise little hope of achieving any climate goals by 2030.

Developing countries need renewable energy investments of about US$1.7 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) annually but attracted only US$544 billion in foreign direct investment in clean energy in 2022, the UN’s trade and development agency UNCTAD said.

“We cannot fulfil the world’s energy needs and safeguard our planet and our future without massive private sector investment in renewables in developing countries,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres.

“We are at least a decade late in our efforts to combat global warming. Investment in renewable energy in developing countries is therefore essential and often the most economical way to bridge the energy gap.

“But while the transition to renewable energy is a global priority, investments in energy infrastructure and efficiency still fall far short of what is needed.”

International investment in renewable energy has nearly tripled since the Paris climate accord was struck in 2015, UNCTAD noted in its annual World Investment Report.

However, it said much of the growth was in developed nations.

Since 2015, “31 developing countries, including 11 least developed countries, have not yet registered a single utility-sized international investment project in renewables or other energy transition sectors,” the report said.

“The scale of the challenge is enormous,” said UNCTAD chief Rebeca Grynspan.

“A significant increase in investment in sustainable energy systems in developing countries is crucial for the world to reach climate goals by 2030.”

The agency called for debt relief to give developing countries fiscal space to invest in clean energy transition.

The report also said that fossil fuel subsidies around the world amounted to a record US$1 trillion in 2022 – eight times the value of subsidies provided to renewable energy.