UN targets real-time tracking of greenhouse gases

GENEVA - The United Nations announced on Monday that it had taken a step towards filling a key gap in the fight against climate change, with plans for standardised, real-time tracking of global greenhouse gases.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization has come up with a new Global Greenhouse Gas Monitoring Infrastructure that aims to provide better ways of measuring planet-warming pollution in order to help inform policy choices.

The WMO’s new platform will integrate space-based and surface-based observing systems, and seek to clarify uncertainties about where greenhouse gas emissions end up.

It should result in far faster and sharper data than ever before on how the planet’s atmosphere is changing.

“The goal is to have a fully operational capability in five years,” said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, deputy director of the WMO’s infrastructure department.

The system “will be able to show you on a map: this is where it (greenhouse gas) came in, this is where it came out. So you can see, grid cell by grid cell on a global scale, where that actually happened.

“We can do this in near real time,” he told a press conference.

Uncertainty over natural processes

In 2015, nearly 200 nations backed the Paris Agreement on climate change, which caps global warming at “well below” two degrees Celsius above levels measured between 1850 and 1900 – and 1.5 deg C if possible.

The WMO said there needed to be stronger scientific underpinnings of climate change mitigation actions taken under the agreement.

“There are still uncertainties, especially regarding the role in the carbon cycle of the ocean, the land biosphere and the permafrost areas,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

“This will provide vital information and support for implementation of the Paris Agreement.”

Riishojgaard cited two problems surrounding the Paris accord.

First, natural processes “pump in and take out much more greenhouses gas than we humans do”, and not enough is known about how that functions.

Second, monitoring of how much emissions are reabsorbed though human activity such as reforestation “is on very shaky ground”.

He said most accounting is done by totting up known emissions, but the data for this was patchy in developing countries, while natural emissions were not properly accounted for.