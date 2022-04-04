UN talks on climate solutions wrap up two days into overtime

PARIS (AFP) - Negotiations to finalise a key UN report on how to stave off climate catastrophe wrapped up on Sunday (April 3) more than two days late following a tussle over how to describe financial needs, participants told Agence France-Presse.

Two-weeks of virtual talks were contentious from the start, as nearly 200 nations grapple with hard choices about how to rapidly purge carbon pollution from their economies and become carbon neutral by mid-century.

The latest report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), due to be published on Monday (April 4), will detail how societies and industries must be re-imagined to cut greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst impacts of a heating planet.

But with sweeping changes needed - and huge investments on the line - the political stakes are high.

"Everybody has something to lose and everybody has something to gain," another participant monitoring the process said.

Nations were tasked with thrashing out line-by-line a high-level "summary for policymakers" that distils the thousands of pages of the IPCC's underlying assessment.

As talks resumed on Sunday, only 50 per cent of the text had been approved, and by late evening all the sticking points had been cleared.

"A final reading and checkup will take place Monday morning," tweeted Belgian scientist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, a delegate from Belgium.

A source close to the talks told AFP earlier that delays were down to the references to finance.

The United States baulked at data showing how much developing countries require to slash greenhouse gas emissions to meet the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement, whereas China wants the figures prominently included, he said.

While these detailed estimates will likely remain in the main IPCC report, the US and other wealthy nations wanted it dropped from the all-important summary for policymakers.

Some studies have said that developing nations need to spend trillions per year, many times more than current levels of investment.