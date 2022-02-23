UN slams 'aggressive' formula milk marketing

GENEVA (AFP) - The United Nations slammed baby formula makers on Wednesday (Feb 23) for "unethical" marketing strategies, accusing them of aggressively targeting expecting parents and health workers and putting shareholder interests before children's health.

It is widely recognised that breastfeeding carries huge health benefits.

But countries' failure to crack down on the marketing of breast milk substitutes means far too many children are still being reared on formula, the World Health Organisation (WHO( and the UN children's agency Unicef warned, in a new report.

It found that the US$55 billion (S$74 billion) formula milk industry systematically deploys aggressive marketing strategies, spending up to US$5 billion a year to sway parents' decisions on how to feed their infants.

"This report shows very clearly that formula milk marketing remains unacceptably pervasive, misleading and aggressive," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Unicef chief Catherine Russell called for "robust policies, legislation and investments in breastfeeding to ensure that women are protected from unethical marketing practices".

Experts have long extolled the health benefits of breastfeeding, saying that breast-fed children are healthier, perform better on intelligence tests and are less likely to be overweight or suffer from diabetes later in life.

Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer, research shows.

'Marketing is everywhere'

But despite the known benefits, only 44 per cent of babies under the age of six months are exclusively breastfed, as recommended by the WHO and Unicef.

And while global breastfeeding rates have increased little in the past two decades, the sale of formula milk has more than doubled over the same period, Wednesday's report said.

Lead report author Nigel Rollins, of the WHO's maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health division, blamed the industry's aggressive marketing practices.

"We see marketing everywhere," he told AFP, pointing to targeted digital messaging, promotional gifts to new parents, and even efforts to turn health professionals into a "conduit for messages about formula".

The report, which surveyed 8,500 parents and pregnant women and 300 health workers across eight countries in various regions of the world, found that more than half of parents and pregnant women said they had been targeted with formula marketing.

In Britain, 84 per cent of all women surveyed said they had been exposed to such marketing, while 97 per cent in China had, "increasing their likelihood of choosing formula feeding", the UN agencies said.