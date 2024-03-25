UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

WASHINGTON – The UN Security Council will vote on March 25 on a new draft resolution on an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza after Russia and China vetoed an earlier text proposed by the United States.

The Council has been divided over the Israel-Hamas war since the Oct 7, 2023, attacks, approving only two of eight resolutions, with both dealing mainly with humanitarian aid to the devastated Gaza Strip.

Permanent Council member and key Israel backer the United States has unequivocally supported Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s unprecedented attacks.

But with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepening, the United States has tempered its support for Israel over its conduct of the war against the Palestinian militant group.

The Gaza war began with an unprecedented Hamas attack on Oct 7 that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel has vowed to destroy the militants, who also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes around 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 presumed dead.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on March 24 put the total death toll in the territory at 32,226, most of them women and children.

The ministry said 72 people had been killed in early hours of March 24, including at least 26 killed in air strikes on five homes in the southern city of Rafah.

On March 22, the Security Council voted on a draft submitted by the United States that called for an “immediate” ceasefire linked to the release of hostages.

China and Russia vetoed the resolution, criticizing it for stopping short of explicitly demanding Israel halt its campaign.

The new text, according to the version seen by AFP on March 24, “demands an immediate ceasefire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, “leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

It also “demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages as well as the “lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale”.

The text is being put forward by non-permanent members of the Security Council, which worked with the United States over the weekend to avoid a veto, according to diplomats speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

“We expect, barring a last-minute twist, that the resolution will be adopted and that the United States will not vote against it,” one diplomat told AFP.

Ahead of taking off for an official visit to Washington, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his focus would include “preserving the qualitative military edge” and “our ability to obtain platforms and munitions.”

He is set to meet Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and other senior US officials.