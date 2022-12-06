UN’s COP15 summit aims for global pact to ensure there will be ‘more nature’ by 2030

MONTREAL - Countries are gathering on Tuesday for a key United Nations nature conference in Montreal, aiming to broker a new global agreement to protect what’s left of Earth’s wildlife and natural spaces.

Negotiators hope that the two-week summit, known as COP15, will yield a deal that ensures there is more “nature” – animals, plants, and healthy ecosystems – in 2030 than what exists now. But how that progress is pursued and measured will need to be agreed by all 196 governments under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

“How do you translate ‘nature positive’ into an actual term we can measure?“ said Mr Basile van Havre, one of the co-chairs of the group responsible for drafting the agreement. “That’s what we’re doing through the creation of the new goals.”

More than 10,000 participants, including government officials, scientists, and activists, are set to attend the summit starting on Wednesday and running through Dec 19.

The talks follow years of negotiations and calls by environmentalists and businesses to both protect natural resources and halt what scientists have labelled the sixth mass extinction.

More than 1 million species are now threatened with extinction, vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years. As much as 40 per cent of Earth’s land surfaces are considered degraded, according to a 2022 UN Global Land Outlook assessment.

“We need governments to adopt a clear and urgent mission to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030,” said Ms Eva Zabey, executive director of Business for Nature, a global coalition of businesses and conservation groups.

Like many other campaigners, Ms Zabey called for “an ambitious, clear and enforceable international agreement” similar to the Paris Agreement on climate change. “We cannot afford to squander what could be a historic moment” in Montreal.

Sticking points

The UN biodiversity talks, held every two years, have never garnered the same attention as the world’s main environmental focus – the annual UN talks on climate change. But there is increasing awareness that protecting nature and controlling climate change go hand-in-hand.

Healthy ecosystems such as forests and seagrass beds are key to controlling global warming. At the same time, rising global temperatures are increasingly threatening many ecosystems, as well as species unable to adapt quickly or to move to cooler climes.

Overall, the UN hopes to persuade all countries to pledge to put at least 30 per cent of their land and sea areas under conservation by 2030 – a target often referred to as the “30-by-30“ goal. Currently, only about 17 per cent of the world’s land area falls under some sort of protection, while less than 8 per cent of the global ocean is protected.

Another 22 potential targets are also being considered, from curbing pesticide use to cancelling some US$500 billion (S$678 billion) in subsidies for activities that cause damage to nature.