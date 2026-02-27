UN rights chief ‘extremely alarmed’ by regional escalation risk around Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

UN rights chief Volker Turk is also concerned over Iran's domestic situation.

GENEVA – UN rights chief Volker Turk said Feb 27 he was “extremely alarmed” at the risk of a regional escalation around Iran, which is facing repeated threats of US strikes.

“I am extremely alarmed about the potential for regional military escalation and its impact on civilians,” Mr Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“I hope the voice of reason prevails.”

His comments came after a fresh round of indirect Iran-US nuclear talks in Geneva, seen as a last-ditch bid to avert war between the longtime foes.

US President Donald Trump last week gave Tehran 15 days to reach a deal, as the US continued its largest military build-up in the Middle East in decades.

Mr Turk also highlighted Iran’s domestic situation, after Tehran in January launched a mass crackdown on nationwide protests, killing thousands of people according to rights groups.

“The situation in Iran remains volatile” after that crackdown, Mr Turk told the council, pointing out that “recent days have seen a new wave of protests at universities , making it clear that the underlying grievances remain”.

“There are continued reports of repression, including arrests and pressure on academic spaces,” he said, highlighting that “thousands of people are still missing”.

Turk also said he was “horrified by reports that at least eight people, including two children, have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests”.

“Another 30 are reportedly at risk of the same sentence. I urge independent, impartial, and transparent investigations, fair trial guarantees, and an immediate moratorium on the death penalty.” AFP