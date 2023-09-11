UN rights chief criticizes Russia for quitting Black Sea grain deal

Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

GENEVA - The U.N. rights chief on Monday blamed Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as well as its alleged attacks on agricultural facilities for higher food prices that have been particularly damaging in the Horn of Africa.

"The Russian Federation's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, and attacks on grain facilities in Odesa and elsewhere, have again forced prices sky-high in many developing countries – taking the right to food far out of reach for many people," Volker Turk said at the opening of the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, referring specifically to high malnutrition rates in Somalia.

Russia quit the UN-brokered grain deal, aimed at easing a global food crisis, in July. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top