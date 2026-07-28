UN mission says Venezuela's ICC withdrawal undermines accountability

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A person holds the Venezuelan flag on the day of the hearing on criminal charges, including narcoterrorism, against ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in New York City, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis

July 27 - A United Nations fact-finding body on Venezuela said on Monday it was "gravely concerned" over the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court and urged it to rejoin.

Venezuela's government said on Friday it had made an "irrevocable" decision to leave, justifying the move by alleging a "geographical bias" within the court.

• The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela was formed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2019.

• By withdrawing, the Venezuelan government seeks to evade international processes designed to ensure accountability, the mission said.

• Venezuela has taken no meaningful action to investigate gross violations and international crimes committed over more than a decade, it added.

• The mission called on Venezuela to rejoin the ICC and cooperate fully with international justice mechanisms.

• The exit "serves only to reinforce impunity for human rights violations," the mission said in a statement.

• In 2020, the ICC said there was a reasonable basis to believe civilian officials, members of the armed forces and pro-government individuals had committed crimes against humanity in Venezuela since at least 2017.

• In January 2025, the ICC closed its office in Caracas, citing a lack of cooperation from the Venezuelan government, which was then led by former President Nicolas Maduro.

• Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has become a close ally of the Trump administration, which has said it would seek to dismantle the ICC.

• The U.S. on Friday welcomed Venezuela's decision to withdraw from the ICC, which it described as "corrupt" and "worthless" in a statement following Venezuela's exit from the body. REUTERS