Middle East war threatens millions of jobs, says UN labour agency

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A street in the Satwa neighborhood of Dubai on April 7. Migrant workers in the Arab states would bear the brunt of the Middle East war's impact on the labour market, said a UN agency report.

– The Middle East war is undermining wages and working conditions way beyond the conflict region, the UN’s International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on May 18.

The ILO predicted in a report that the conflict could cost millions of jobs and see real wages fall in 2026 and 2027, with a particular risk for migrant workers who send home remittances.

It said that higher energy costs, transport disruption, supply chain pressure, weaker tourism and migrant labour cuts were all weighing on economies because of the war.

“The conflict is expected to affect labour markets for some time, with the scale and duration of its effects depending on how the situation evolves,” said the report.

It predicted that if oil prices climb about 50 per cent above their average before the US-Israeli attacks on Iran started on Feb 28, global hours worked would fall by 0.5 per cent in 2026 and 1.1 per cent in 2027.

The ILO said this was the equivalent of 14 million full-time jobs in 2026 and 43 million in 2027. Global unemployment would increase by 0.1 percentage point in 2026 and 0.5 percentage point in 2027.

It predicted that real labour incomes would decline by 1.1 per cent in 2026 and 3 per cent in 2027.

The ILO said that the Middle East and Gulf states and the Asia-Pacific region would be worst hit and that the fallout could be worse than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Migrant workers in the Arab states would bear the brunt.

“Around 40 per cent of employment in the region is concentrated in high-exposure sectors such as construction, manufacturing, transport, trade and hospitality,” said the report.

The ILO said that reduced use of South and South-east Asian labour by the Gulf states would hit crucial remittances from migrant workers.

“Beyond its human toll, the Middle East crisis is not a short-lived disruption. It is a slow-moving and potentially long-lasting shock that will gradually reshape labour markets,” said ILO chief economist Sangheon Lee, who wrote the report. AFP