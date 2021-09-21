UN General Assembly will shape outcome at COP26 climate summit

SINGAPORE - This week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is shaping up to be crucial for global climate action and it will set the tone for UN climate talks in Scotland in less than six weeks.

The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow is billed as the last chance to save the planet from catastrophe. The UN says a deal at the summit needs to enshrine global pledges to keep the world from warming more than 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels - beyond which weather disasters become increasingly extreme and sea level rise accelerates.