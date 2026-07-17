UN experts concerned by Trump's removal of immigration judges

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The logo of the United Nations is seen on the outside of their headquarters in New York, September 15, 2013. A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was used in an August 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed hundreds of people, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

WASHINGTON, July 16 - The Trump administration's removal of more than 100 immigration judges is undermining the independence of the courts and the U.S. justice system, a panel of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council said on Thursday.

Immigration judges, who are employees of the Justice Department, hear deportation cases including migrants' petitions for asylum and other protections from removal.

The U.N. panel called for the administration to stop what it described as "the mass arbitrary removal" of immigration judges and the continued politicization of immigration courts.

They said the firings raised concerns that the judges were being targeted on the basis of their perceived political affiliation, professional background or adjudicative record.

"These removals undermine the independence of the immigration courts and the larger justice system, and their consequences are immediate and severe," the experts said in a release, adding that they had communicated their concerns to the U.S.

The panel said it was concerned that the White House was transforming the immigration court system "from a forum for independent, individualized adjudication into an instrument for implementing deportation objectives."

The U.S. Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 100 immigration judges out of about 700 have been fired or pushed out since President Donald Trump's return to office in January 2025, according to the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The group said the departures had reduced the number of judges available to handle a surge in cases as the administration ramps up arrests and deportations.

Several former immigration judges have sued the Justice Department for wrongful termination. REUTERS