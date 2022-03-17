UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES (AFP) - The UN Security Council voted on Thursday (March 17) to establish formal ties with Taliban-run Afghanistan, which has yet to win widespread international recognition.

It did so in approving a resolution that does not use the word "Taliban" and spells out the new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, which it said was "crucial" to peace in the country.

The vote was 14 in favour, with one abstention, by Russia.

The Security Council had been due to vote on Thursday on a resolution to secure the UN's presence in Kabul into the future.

There were concerns that Russia, which has stymied negotiations this week, would veto the measure.

The draft text introduced by Norway reshapes the global body’s relations with Kabul to account for last year’s seizure of power by the Taliban.

The group's rule is still not recognised by the international community and it has yet to name new representatives to the UN.

The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.

“This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul told AFP after the vote.

“The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty,” she said.