UN conference in Montreal aims to hammer out urgent deal to save nature

SINGAPORE – Global talks get under way on Wednesday that aim to strike a deal to arrest the rapid decline of nature on land and in the oceans, with the planet undergoing its greatest loss of species since the dinosaurs died out.

Delegates from nearly 200 nations are attending the United Nations’ COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, Canada, from Dec 7 to 19. The UN hopes the meeting will end with agreement on ambitious goals and targets to halt and reverse the dangerous loss of species, which are under threat from the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Widespread and growing damage to ecosystems, from rainforests to coral reefs, threatens humanity and the global economy, the UN says. That is because nature provides essential “services” such as flood protection, carbon sequestration, clean water, pollination for crops, and water catchments for rivers.

A 2019 report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said these ecosystem services are worth up to US$140 trillion (S$189 trillion) – greater than the global gross domestic product.

COP15 is regarded as the last chance to halt and reverse the decline of nature. The talks are being held under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and chaired by China.

Dr David Cooper, deputy executive secretary of the CBD, said that if humanity does not take action in this decade, the repercussions from accelerating biodiversity loss will be very significant.

“If we’re removing those ecological functions that underpin so many human needs – food, clean water, clean air – then we’re in trouble,” he told The Straits Times from Montreal, where the CBD secretariat is located.

The conference was meant to be held in Kunming, China, but was shifted to Montreal because of China’s zero-Covid-19 policies.

Dr Cooper said the risk of pandemic diseases will increase as humanity continues to encroach on ecosystems.

“And if we don’t protect our forests and mangroves and peatlands, then we’re going to be accelerating the climate crisis.”

That is because these ecosystems, along with the oceans and soils, soak up huge amounts of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas. Without these natural carbon sinks, the world would be a lot warmer and the climate impacts much worse.

Earlier this year, a report by the related United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification said up to 40 per cent of the planet’s land area is degraded, such as by deforestation and erosion, affecting half the people alive today and threatening food security.