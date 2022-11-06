UN climate talks open in Egypt, compensation fund on agenda

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - Global talks to tackle worsening climate change got under way in Egypt on Sunday against a backdrop of soaring inflation, energy and food price spikes and heightened geopolitical tensions.

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, passed a key test in the opening session, with all nations agreeing that a financing mechanism for permanent loss and damage for poorer nations should be part of the formal agenda.

The conference will now discuss the shape of the fund and sources of financing.

The issue of loss and damage has been deeply divisive at UN climate talks.

At last year’s COP26 talks, wealthy nations blocked a proposal for a loss and damage financing body at the last minute. A watered-down proposal to launch a dialogue for funding discussions was pushed through instead.

COP27 is tasked with scaling up finance to help poorer nations green their economies and cope with increasingly costly weather-related disasters that are driving them deeper into debt.

“We have reached a point where finance makes or breaks the programme of work ahead of us,” Mr Alok Sharma of Britain, the president of COP26, told the opening plenary.

He was handing over the presidency to Mr Sameh Shoukry of Egypt.

More than 35,000 delegates and over 100 world leaders are expected to attend the two-week conference, the UN’s climate gathering that brings together nearly 200 nations, civil society, business and the media.

More than 130 developing nations in the Group of 77 and China group back a finance mechanism that would compensate poorer, more vulnerable nations such as Pakistan and storm-damaged island nations in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean for climate-related destruction.

Wealthier states historically share the most blame for the greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere that are heating up the planet and supercharging the weather.

But they have long opposed anything that would bind them to long-term compensation for climate impacts.