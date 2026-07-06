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UN chief warns AI is developing faster than rules can keep up

The purpose of the two-day inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva is to set rules to mitigate the potential harms of AI as well as take advantage of its opportunities.

GENEVA – The United Nations Secretary-General on July 6 warned that artificial intelligence is developing faster than anyone can keep up, urging the need for globally harmonised rules to reduce potential risks – especially to children.

“A technology that can reshape economies, transform the world of work, sway elections and tilt the balance of security is being deployed faster than anyone – including the people building it – can keep up,” Antonio Guterres told delegates at the first-ever government-level global dialogue on AI in Geneva.

“Innovation needs guardrails... If AI is to be powerful, it must be governed,” Guterres told delegates.

The purpose of the two-day inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva is not to forge a treaty, but rather to discuss how to set rules to mitigate the potential harms of AI as well as take advantage of its opportunities.

Delegates will consider a report by a UN-backed independent scientific panel of 40 experts, who will present their findings from the first global, independent scientific assessment of AI.

A more comprehensive report is planned for 2027, alongside a second global meeting in New York. REUTERS