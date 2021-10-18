UN chief urges fresh approach to Covid-19 recovery

UNITED NATIONS • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday called for transformative, inclusive and sustainable recovery from Covid-19 to end poverty and create a world of justice, dignity and opportunity for all.

"Poverty is a moral indictment of our times. For the first time in two decades, extreme poverty is on the rise. Last year, around 120 million people fell into poverty as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on economies and societies," he said in a message for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which fell yesterday.

"A lopsided recovery is further deepening inequalities between the Global North and South. Solidarity is missing in action - just when we need it most."

Vaccine inequality is allowing variants to develop and run wild, condemning the world to millions more deaths, and prolonging an economic slowdown that could cost trillions of dollars.

The world needs a three-pronged approach to global recovery, Mr Guterres said.

First, he added, the recovery must be transformative rather than returning to the endemic structural disadvantages and inequalities that perpetuated poverty before the pandemic.

"We need stronger political will and partnerships to achieve universal social protection by 2030 and invest in job reskilling for the growing green economy. And we must invest in quality jobs in the care economy, which will promote greater equality and ensure everyone receives the dignified care they deserve," he said.

Second, the recovery must be inclusive, because an uneven recovery is increasing the vulnerability of already marginalised groups and pushing the Sustainable Development Goals ever further out of reach. And third, the recovery must be sustainable to build a resilient, decarbonised and net-zero world, Mr Guterres added.

XINHUA