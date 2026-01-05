UN chief Guterres raises concerns about instability in Venezuela, legality of US operation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was concerned about the precedent the US operation may set.

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns on Jan 5 about a possible intensification of instability in Venezuela after the US capture of the Latin American country’s president Nicolas Maduro .

“I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted,” Mr Guterres said in a statement delivered by UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo during a UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.

He also urged “respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states”. Venezuela called for the meeting and Colombia relayed the request to the Security Council, of which it has been a member since Jan 1.

Mr Guterres also said in the statement that he was concerned that the US operation to capture Maduro in Caracas early on Jan 3 did not respect the rules of international law.

“I welcome and am ready to support all efforts aimed at assisting Venezuelans in finding a peaceful way forward,” he said in the statement.

After months of threats and pressure tactics, US forces on Jan 3 bombed Venezuela and toppled Maduro in a massive operation that brought an end to 12 years of increasingly authoritarian rule by the left-wing leader, who had a US$50 million (S$64 million) US bounty on his head.

Maduro, in US custody, arrived at a New York court on Jan 5 to face narcotrafficking charges, along with his wife Cilia Flores. REUTERS, AFP