UN chief calls Niger coup part of 'disturbing trend' in Sahel

UNITED NATIONS, United States - The UN secretary-general voiced alarm on Thursday at instability in the belt of Africa south of the Sahara, saying he is “extremely worried” about extremism and military upheaval bedeviling the Sahel.

“We are seeing a disturbing trend,” Mr Antonio Guterres told the media.

“Successive unconstitutional changes of government are having terrible effects on the development and lives of civilian populations.”

Speaking a day after soldiers took Niger’s elected leader captive, Mr Guterres said instability is “particularly glaring in countries already affected by conflict, violent extremism and terrorism.”

Niger is the third country undermined by upheaval from groups linked to the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda to experience a coup since 2020, following Burkina Faso and Mali.

“I am indeed extremely worried,” said Mr Guterres, adding that the unrest in Niger “only benefits the terrorist groups” that are “becoming more and more dangerous.”

“If you look at the region, you have the dramatic terrorist increase of activity in Mali, in Burkina Faso, in Niger and coming closer and closer to the countries of the coasts,” Mr Guterres said, adding that military regimes are gaining control even amid “a fragile transition in Chad and a horrible situation in Sudan.”

“The whole belt south of the Sahara is becoming an extremely problematic area with terrible consequences for their populations and with terrible consequences for peace and stability in the African continent.”

Mr Guterres called on renegade troops to release Niger President Mohamed Bazoum “immediately and unconditionally,” condemning the assault on his pro-Western democratically elected government.