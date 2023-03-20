UN chief calls for supercharged action plan on climate change on all fronts

SINGAPORE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged climate action on all fronts – everything, everywhere, all at once.

In reaction to the release of a major report by the UN climate panel, he outlined a plan to “supercharge” efforts by the Group of 20 (G-20) industrialised nations to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible.

The G-20 is responsible for about 80 per cent of humanity’s planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, meaning the group is vital to any global efforts to slow the pace of climate change.

“This report is a clarion call to massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every timeframe.

“In short, our world needs climate action on all fronts – everything, everywhere, all at once.”

In 2022, he proposed a Climate Solidarity Pact to the G-20 in which all big emitters make extra efforts to cut emissions, and wealthier countries mobilise financial and technical resources to support emerging economies. These steps are key, he said, to keep alive the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

“Today, I am presenting a plan to supercharge efforts to achieve this Climate Solidarity Pact through an all-hands-on-deck acceleration agenda,” Mr Guterres said.

He called on G-20 nations to immediately fast-forward their net-zero deadlines to reach global net-zero by 2050.

Developed countries must commit to reaching net-zero as close as possible to 2040. Emerging economies must commit to reaching net-zero as close as possible to 2050.

Net-zero means any residual greenhouse gases produced are removed from the atmosphere, such as by trees or other methods, like directly capturing carbon dioxide from the air.

Among the steps needed:

– No new coal mines or power plants and the phasing out coal by 2030 in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries and by 2040 in all other countries.

– Ending all international public and private funding of coal.

– Ensuring net-zero electricity generation by 2035 for all developed countries and 2040 for the rest of the world.

– Ceasing all licensing or funding of new oil and gas

– Stopping any expansion of existing oil and gas reserves.