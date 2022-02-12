UN chief asks nations to 'change track' in protecting ocean from climate change

UNITED NATIONS (XINHUA) - United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday (Feb 11) called on the international community to "change track" in protecting the ocean from the climate crisis.

Global warming, biodiversity loss and pollution are a triple crisis facing the planet, he said at the One Ocean Summit, warning that the ocean "shoulders a great deal of the burden".

As the ocean serves as a giant carbon and heat sink, it is becoming warmer and more acidic, affecting its ecosystems.

"Polar ice is melting and global weather patterns are changing," Mr Guterres said in his video message to the conference, which took place this week in the northern French coastal city of Brest.

The communities who rely on the ocean are hurting as well, he added.

"More than 3 billion people depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods."

He painted a grim picture of dwindling marine species; bleached coral reefs; coastal ecosystems that are dumping grounds for sewage; and nutrient-poor seas choked by debris.

Additionally, fish stocks are under threat from overfishing, destructive fishing practices, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

"We must change track," underscored the secretary-general.

It is 40 years since the signing of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"The importance of legal certainty in the ocean is paramount," said Mr Guterres.

He said that the second UN Ocean Conference, which will be held in Lisbon from June 27 to July 1 this year, is "an opportunity to cement the role of the ocean" in global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The UN chief emphasised the need to intensify efforts to protect the ocean, saying a "sustainable blue economy can drive economic progress and job creation" while protecting the climate.

"We need... more effective partnerships to address land-based sources of marine pollution... urgency in the deployment of offshore renewable energy, which can provide clean power and employment, and... (less) fossil fuels in the ocean economy," he said.