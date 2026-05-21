UN backs world court climate opinion; US among few to oppose

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the vote, in which 28 countries abstained, underscored that governments are responsible for protecting citizens from the “escalating climate crisis”.

WASHINGTON – The United Nations General Assembly on May 20 voted 141-8 to adopt a resolution backing a world court opinion that countries have a legal obligation to address climate change, with the world’s biggest historical emitter the United States among those opposing it.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the vote, in which 28 countries abstained, underscored that governments are responsible for protecting citizens from the “escalating climate crisis”.

“I welcome the adoption of the General Assembly resolution on the ICJ’s advisory opinion on climate change – a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis,” he said in a post on X.

The resolution, brought by the Pacific island Vanuatu, affirms a July 2025 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that states are obligated to reduce fossil fuel use and tackle global warming.

While not legally binding, the opinion is expected to be cited in climate-related legal cases worldwide.

The United States joined Saudi Arabia, Russia, Israel, Iran, Yemen, Liberia and Belarus in opposing the resolution. COP31 climate summit host Turkey, India, and oil producers Qatar and Nigeria were among those abstaining.

The Trump administration has removed the US from the Paris climate agreement and other major environmental accords, and has pursued policies to boost fossil fuel production.

“The resolution includes inappropriate political demands relating to fossil fuels,” US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce said, adding that Washington saw no basis for requiring the secretary-general to report on the legal issues raised.

Mr Vishal Prasad, director of Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, which led the campaign for an ICJ opinion, called the vote a commitment to “making it a reality”. REUTERS