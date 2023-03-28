UK’s Queen consort Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

LONDON - Queen Consort Camilla is taking her first steps on the international stage as wife of the British monarch, marking the end of a long and sometimes bumpy journey from palace margins to royal limelight.

Camilla, 75, will be at King Charles III’s side when he makes the first state visit of his reign to Germany on Wednesday.

In the turbulent 1990s, Camilla was vilified as “the other woman” in Charles’s marriage to his first wife, Princess Diana.

But she has slowly won acceptance – if not adulation – for her steadfast support for her husband and an unshowy dedication to good causes.

Although her popularity ratings remain lower than most other senior royals, she is increasingly seen by the public as a warm and down-to-earth figure.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the public now took a “benign view of Camilla” nearly three decades after Charles and Diana’s very public separation and divorce.

The royal couple were “very, very well suited”, being of a similar age and with a “similar sense of humour, similar friends”, he told AFP.

“She was everything Diana wasn’t, of course, but I think what has got across is that she is very supportive in a pretty quiet way.”

‘Quiet dignity’

Since the death of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year, the causes Camilla has supported for years have been given a much bigger platform.

They include the arts, promoting literacy and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.

“She’s been very low profile in the UK in recent decades. Now she has a moment to come more into the spotlight,” said the former UK ambassador to France, Mr Peter Ricketts.

Camilla is a “strong woman” and “a very warm person” who “believes passionately in her charitable convictions”, he added.

One cause closest to her heart is the Royal Osteoporosis Society which she has been president of for more than 20 years.