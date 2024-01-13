Ukrainians among passengers on UN helicopter seized by Somali militants, sources say

NAIROBI - At least three Ukrainians and nationals from Egypt, Uganda and Somalia were aboard a United Nations helicopter seized by Al-Shabaab militants in central Somalia earlier this week, two security sources told Reuters on Jan 12.

The UN-contracted helicopter with nine passengers was conducting an air medical evacuation when a technical problem forced it to make an emergency landing near Hindhere village, an area controlled by the Islamist militant group.

The security sources asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.

One security source and another person familiar with the matter said four Ukrainians were on the helicopter as crew members.

Somalia’s government said on Jan 11 it was working to rescue hostages, but military officers warned that such attempts would be difficult in an area they said has been under the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group’s control for more than a decade.

An internal UN memo seen by Reuters said one passenger had allegedly been killed, while six were taken hostage by Al-Shabaab militants. Two people fled and their whereabouts are not known, it said.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the issue.

Ugandan army representatives said they did not have any information.

The Egyptian government could not immediately be reached for comment.