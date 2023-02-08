Ukraine's Zelensky to visit UK to meet PM Sunak

LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Britain on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mr Sunak’s office said.

Mr Zelensky will visit Ukrainian troops currently training in Britain and address the British Parliament, the statement said.

Mr Sunak’s office announced plans to expand training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the sea and air – including fighter jet pilots and marines – and accelerate the supply of military equipment.

“President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Mr Sunak said in the statement. REUTERS