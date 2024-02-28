Ukraine's Zelensky rallies Balkan allies for support, weapons

TIRANA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb 28 pleaded with Balkan leaders for greater backing to help fend off Russian forces, emphasising how ammunition shortages were impacting front-line troops.

Mr Zelensky has been crisscrossing the globe in recent weeks to rally support for his embattled country, as fresh US support is tangled in domestic politics and Russia has made battlefield advances.

During opening remarks at the meeting in Albania, Mr Zelensky thanked Balkan leaders for their military and humanitarian support over the past two years of war, but emphasised that supplies were still running low at the front line.

“We see the problems with the supply of ammunition which are affecting the situation on the battlefield,” said Mr Zelensky, adding that his administration was interested in hosting a future “Ukrainian-Balkans defence industry forum”.

Mr Zelensky went on to stress that efforts to supply Ukraine must be streamlined immediately, warning against further delays that provided Russia with an advantage in the war.

“Every pause in supply, every doubt that the world is ready to defend itself, all this inspires one person. All this inspires Putin,” he told reporters, referring to the Russian president.

“We don’t have time and we don’t have alternatives,” he added.

The comments came hours after arriving in Albania late on Feb 27 for the “Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit” – his first visit to the Balkan nation since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Following a sitdown with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama on Feb 28, the Ukrainian president said the two sides were exploring further defence cooperation.

“Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Albania has supported Ukraine in our struggle for freedom and territorial integrity,” Mr Zelensky wrote on X.

“Today we also discussed Ukraine’s defence needs and potential joint arms production,” he added.

Urgent need for help

Albania, a Nato member since 2009, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine but has stayed largely quiet in public about supplying Kyiv with arms.

During a visit to Albania earlier in February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Tirana’s backing of Ukraine.

“It was one of the first countries to send military aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Russian aggression – guns, ammunition, mine resistant vehicles – and it’s currently one of the top ten per capita in terms of its support for Ukraine and security assistance,” Mr Blinken said.