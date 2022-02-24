Ukraine's envoy in S'pore rejects Putin's 'shared destiny' claim

Russia and Ukraine may share borders, history and culture, but the most defining chapter in their centuries-old past was written in the last decade, Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko has said, dismissing Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims of a shared destiny.

In 2014, Ukraine's pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych was forced out after massive protests in Kyiv and Kremlin-backed forces seized control of the Crimean peninsula, which has a Russian-speaking majority. It then voted to join Russia in a referendum that Ukraine and the West consider illegal.