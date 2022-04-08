Ukraine villagers say Russian soldiers used them as 'shields'

IVANKIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - In the village of Obukhovychi, neighbours say Russian forces dug in around their houses, using them as a "shield" to discourage counter-attacks by Ukrainian armed forces.

On one road in the rural community - home to 1,500 before the war - AFP on Thursday (April 7) saw five cavernous pits dug in spaces between homes and the street, and in gardens up against residential properties.

All were churned by wheel marks or tank tracks and strewn with ration packs, discarded military clothing and Russian and Belarusian cigarette packets.

Locals in the village - 70 kilometres northwest of Kyiv - said they were used by a variety of Russian army vehicles from mid-March until their withdrawal at the end of the month.

Homes on the street are also hemmed in by foxholes and semi-permanent camps, crammed up against civilian addresses despite the wide open countryside in all directions.

"They dug the trenches to put the vehicles in and used us as a shield," said 35-year-old Yulia Piankova.

The boundary wall of her property is marked with white paint reading "children" in Russian language. She has five, one of whom is disabled.

"It's bad that they didn't go into the field to fight, but they came to where they knew that many people were," she said.

"It's a central street and they went around and checked who was there. They took us from the cellar, counted us, and then started to dig the next day."

Crime in conflict

The use of human shields is forbidden under the Geneva Conventions, the international code of humanitarian conduct during wartime.

A 1977 protocol of the conventions dictates "civilians shall not be used to render certain points or areas immune from military operations, in particular in attempts to shield military objectives from attacks".

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, there have been numerous allegations of war crimes against his troops, their commanders and Mr Putin himself.

The United Nations has said Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks are of "immense concern".