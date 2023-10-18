Ukraine uses US long-range missiles to strike Moscow-occupied territories

KYIV - Ukrainian forces used US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time, inflicting heavy damage on two airfields in Russian-occupied areas, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying on Tuesday that the weapons had “proven themselves”.

The Ukrainian military had issued reports throughout the day about successful, high-precision strikes on airfields near Luhansk in Ukraine’s east and in Berdiansk in the south, on the Sea of Azov, both under Russian control.

“Today, special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very accurately - ATACMS proved themselves,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Ukraine had repeatedly asked the US administration for ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems). Kyiv pledged not to use them inside Russia’s territory but said the powerful weapons would alter the course of the 20-month-old war.

Deploying the weapons would allow Ukrainian forces to disrupt previously unreachable supply lines, air bases and rail networks used by Russia in occupied territories, senior officials said.

Ukrainian Special Forces, without initially mentioning the ATACMS, said that nine helicopters, an air defence missile launcher, runways and other equipment had been destroyed, and heavy losses inflicted on Russian forces.

There was no official comment from Russia. But a Moscow-installed official in partially Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, which is home to Berdiansk, said that cluster munitions from the ATACMS missiles were found there on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rogov said that Russian air defences had ensured that a Ukrainian air attack near Berdiansk was not successful.

Mr Zelensky’s comments mark the first confirmed use in Ukraine of the ATACMS, which can fly up to 310km. The country’s Defence Ministry promised on X, formerly Twitter, that there would be “more news to come”.

“As you can see, it is now possible to hit targets impeccably, with great precision, giving the enemy no chance,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told national television.

Kyiv’s Western partners have been careful about supplying long-range missiles needed for its four-month-old counteroffensive, fearing it would provoke the Kremlin. It is not clear how many ATACMS missiles Ukraine has.

ATACMS are designed for “deep attack of enemy second-echelon forces,” a US Army website says.