Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

KHARKIV – Ukraine urged civilians near the north-eastern front line to evacuate on Thursday as Russia ramped up an assault to capture territory already seized once during the conflict.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region were recaptured by Kyiv’s forces in September, but Moscow has since pushed back into the region.

“Given the difficult security situation and the increasing amount of shelling by Russian terrorist forces in Kupiansk community, you have the opportunity to evacuate to a safer place,” the city administration said.

It said residents could evacuate to Kharkiv, some 90km west, where they would have the option to move to safer regions, and urged children, the elderly and the sick to leave.

“Do not neglect your safety and the safety of your loved ones,” said the statement.

The warning came as Russia’s defence ministry announced its soldiers had “improved their position” along the front line near the city, after reporting advances earlier in the week.

“In the course of offensive operations near Kupiansk, assault teams of the Western battle group improved their positions along the forward edge of the front line,” it said in a daily briefing.

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian strike on a civilian building killed at least one person and wounded 14 others on Thursday, the Ukrainian officials said.

Among the wounded were a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

“A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile. One person is currently reported dead,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Evacuations underway

Mr Sergiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern forces, confirmed to national television that Russian forces were trying to break through in the Kupiansk area. “The situation remains difficult but under control,” he added.

“The evacuation started yesterday, when the order was signed,” said the head of the Kupiansk city military administration Andriy Besedin on national television.