Ukraine says Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv injures four

KYIV -Ukraine shot down on Monday missiles launched by Russia in a strike on Kyiv, with at least four people injured by debris falling on several districts of the capital, officials said.

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed eight Russia-launched ballistic missiles at about 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) over Kyiv, the Ukrainian air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify details of the air weapons Russia deployed, although Reuters witnesses heard several explosions in Kyiv around that time.

Russia made no immediate comment on the attacks.

In nearly 22 months of war, Russia's numerous attacks on Ukraine have employed mostly Iranian-made Shahed attack drones or cruise missiles, which are propelled by jet engines and can be launched from ground, air or sea and fly at low altitude.

A ballistic missile, or rocket-propelled self-guided strategic-weapons system, arches upwards before descending towards its target, the U.S. Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation says.

Four people received medical aid in the Darnitskyi district in the southeastern part of Kyiv, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.

A 21-year-old man received shrapnel injuries to his lower limbs, while three women suffered acute reactions to stress.

Emergency services sent to the southwestern district of Holosiivskyi quickly doused a fire sparked when part of a missile fell on the roof of a residential building, Klitschko added.

All the missiles launched were downed, Ukraine's air force said in a statement, while air defence systems destroyed all 18 Shahed drones in the southern region that Russia had launched overnight. REUTERS