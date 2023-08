Ukraine says it is repelling Russian attacks in Kharkiv region, has made gains in east

KYIV - The situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv is “difficult”, but Ukraine’s forces are repelling Russian attacks and have retaken several square kilometres on the eastern front over the past week, a deputy defence minister said on Monday.

The Ukrainian military said last week that Russia was attacking towards Kupiansk, a town in the Kharkiv region.

“The situation in the Kupiansk direction is difficult. The enemy is not leaving plans to move forward, the enemy is pulling up additional forces,” Ms Hanna Maliar told the national television broadcaster.

“We are confident in our defenders, but it is very difficult for them there and the enemy is not advancing there,” she said.

Ms Maliar said Ukrainian forces were advancing south of Bakhmut, the city occupied by Russian forces in May after a bloody months-long struggle, and had liberated another 3 sq km over the past week.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

Ms Maliar said there were no significant changes in the situation in the south, where Ukrainian forces are trying to split Russian forces and reach the Sea of Azov.

“We should not underestimate the enemy,” she added. “We should all be patient and support our armed forces.”

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that it had made gains on the south-eastern front, pushing forward from the newly liberated village of Urozhaine.

However, a United States official said last week that Ukrainian forces did not appear likely to be able to reach and retake the Russian-occupied strategic south-eastern city of Melitopol during their counter-offensive. REUTERS