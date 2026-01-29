Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine says it has received 1,000 bodies from Russia

Employees walk past refrigerator trucks carrying what is reported to be the bodies of Ukrainian military personnel returned by Russia.

PHOTO: AFP

KYIV – Ukraine said on Jan 29 that it had received from Russia 1,000 remains of people that Moscow said were Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting the Kremlin’s army.

The exchange of prisoners of war and the remains of killed soldiers is one of the few remaining areas of cooperation between Kyiv and Moscow,

which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“Today, repatriation measures took place, under which 1,000 bodies of the deceased, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian defenders, were returned to Ukraine,” Kyiv’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said in a statement on social media.

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky confirmed an exchange had taken place, writing on Telegram that the Russian side had received the remains of 38 killed Russian soldiers.

Mr Medinsky said the exchange was made possible as part of agreements struck between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul in 2025.

Tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed on both sides since Russia invaded, though neither side regularly publishes data on their own casualties. AFP

