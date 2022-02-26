Ukraine crisis: Is Russia violating the UN Charter with use of force?

It has been four days since United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (Feb 22) urged Russia to fully comply with the global body's charter, condemning Moscow's recognition of the "independence" of two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

"The principles of the UN Charter are not an a la carte menu... Member States have accepted them all and they must apply them all," Guterres told reporters.

World leaders have also called on Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty. Countries have a right to self-determination, meaning they should be free to set their own political course, including deciding who they wish to be partners with, for trade or security purposes.

Under international law, no foreign country has the right to impose its will, or change the territorial borders of another through the use of force.

Yet, Russian missiles continue to pound Ukraine. What is the the law as set out in the UN Charter, which are the relevant parts, and why do the different parties have different interpretations of it?

What is the UN Charter?

The charter is the founding document of the United Nations. As the Second World War was coming to an end, delegates from 51 countries assembled in San Francisco in 1945 to draft the charter.

Pledging to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war," they sought to establish a normative order that would severely restrict the resort to force.

The charter was signed on June 26, 1945, and came into force on October 24 of the same year. It codifies the major principles of international relations, from sovereign equality of States to the prohibition of the use of force in international relations.

The UN can take action on a wide range of issues due to its unique international character and the powers vested in its Charter, which is considered an international treaty. As such, the UN Charter is an instrument of international law, and UN member states including Russia are bound by it.

What does the UN Charter say about the use of force? Is Russia violating the charter?

There are differing views on the interplay between Articles 2 and 51 of the charter. Article 2(3) and 2(4) state:

"All Members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered"; and

"All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

In the charter there were only two explicit exceptions to this prohibition, which set a high bar for the use of force: force authorized by the UN Security Council (UNSC), and force in self-defence.

Under Article 39, the UNSC is empowered to determine if there is a "threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression." If the UNSC so determines, it can authorise the use of force against the offending state under Article 42.