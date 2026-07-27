Ukraine court remands organiser of weapons show attacked by Russia

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Prosecutors brought a case against Vasyl Goncharuk, accusing him of negligence leading to loss of life following the Russian ballistic missile strike on a shooting range outside Kyiv on Friday.

KYIV – A Ukrainian court on July 27 remanded in custody the organiser of a weapons exhibition that was struck by Russia in an attack that killed at least 11 people and triggered an outcry across the country.

Prosecutors brought a case against Vasyl Goncharuk, head of a weapons industry association, accusing him of negligence leading to loss of life following the Russian ballistic missile strike on a shooting range outside Kyiv on Friday that was hosting the exhibition.

There was widespread anger at the way the event was held, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said it “certainly should not have been taking place there”.

On Monday, a court in Kyiv remanded Goncharuk in custody without bail pending trial, an AFP journalist attending the hearing reported.

“I fully understand my responsibility and ask the court and the investigators to carry out all necessary investigative actions,” said Goncharuk, who had asked to be released on house arrest.

He appeared at the court limping, and said he sustained light injuries in the attack.

Hours after the strike, Russia’s defence ministry confirmed it had hit the site, which it said was “hosting a demonstration of Ukrainian and foreign-made” drones.

Ukrainian Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko said investigators were checking whether “circumstances may have exacerbated the scale of the tragedy”.

Prosecutors have said that the weapons association had invited over 300 people including military personnel, state representatives and business figures without official authorisation, providing only a small shelter.

The event also drew criticism for being promoted on social media.

“The pre-trial investigation is focusing as much as possible on determining how the location, time and the list of participants in this event ended up in the hands of the aggressor state,” prosecutor Ivan Varanytsia told journalists at the court.

Hours after the attack on Friday, AFP reporters saw homes in ruins and victims in body bags as first responders and investigators sifted through the debris.

The death toll on Monday rose from 10 to 11 after a Ukrainian diplomat working for Malta succumbed to his wounds.

Ukraine’s defence industry regularly hosts events showcasing their drones and other weapon for investors and allies.

Similar incidents of Russian attacks on Ukrainian military gatherings have also triggered outcry and resignations. AFP