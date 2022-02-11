Nato notes 'dangerous moment' for Europe

Nato's secretary general warned yesterday of a "dangerous moment" for Europe as Russia builds up troops near Ukraine and holds joint military drills with Belarus, but reiterated an offer to talk to Moscow.

Mr Jens Stoltenberg, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he had sent a letter to Russia's foreign minister, offering to discuss more transparency around exercises, as well as nuclear arms control.

Mr Johnson said the Ukraine stand-off is the "biggest security crisis" Europe has faced for decades.

