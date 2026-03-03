Straitstimes.com header logo

UK working with airlines to boost Oman evacuations

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper leaves following a cabinet meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 3 - Foreign minister Yvette Cooper said on Tuesday that Britain was working with airlines on increasing capacity out of Muscat, Oman to prioritise the evacuation of vulnerable British nationals.

Cooper, addressing lawmakers in parliament, said she was in close contact with her counterparts in the Gulf countries, where 130,000 British citizens have now registered their presence in the region.

"We are also working with airlines on increasing capacity out of Muscat for British nationals, with priority for vulnerable nationals," Cooper said.

"A government charter fight will fly from Muscat in the coming days, prioritising vulnerable nationals, but British nationals in Oman must wait to be contacted by the foreign office regarding these options." REUTERS

