UK says Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers remarks at the top of the Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2026. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 28 - Britain said on Saturday that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and stood ready to defend its interests, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.

A government source said Britain had not taken part in the strikes, and that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would hold an emergency response meeting, a so-called COBRA meeting, on Saturday.

"Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

"As part of our longstanding commitments to the security of our allies in the Middle East, we have a range of defensive capabilities in the region, which we have recently bolstered. We stand ready to protect our interests," the spokesperson said.

Britain does not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict, the spokesperson added.

Britain's immediate priority was the safety of its nationals in the region, and it would provide consular assistance, according to the statement.

The government also issued a notice on Saturday advising against all travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories, after advising on Friday against non-essential travel in the regions. REUTERS