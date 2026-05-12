Uganda's President Museveni sworn in for seventh term

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Uganda's President and the leader of ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Yoweri Museveni, holds up the Bible as he is sworn-in after being declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, extending his decades-long rule at the Kololo grounds in Kampala, Uganda May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Michael Muhati

NAIROBI, May 12 - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for a seventh term, extending his rule in the east African country into a fifth decade.

• The 81-year-old former guerrilla leader was declared the winner of a January election with 72% of the vote after a contest marred by violent incidents and allegations of fraud.

• In his inaugural speech, Museveni touted his economic record since coming to power in 1986. The economy is on course for double-digit growth in the upcoming fiscal year as crude oil production begins.

• Speculation has been mounting about Museveni's succession plans. He is widely believed to favour his son, military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as his successor, although he has denied grooming Kainerugaba for the role.

• Pop star Bobi Wine, who finished runner-up to Museveni in the last two elections, is in exile in the United States after fleeing a military raid on his home after the vote. REUTERS