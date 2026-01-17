Uganda's Museveni wins re-election, opposition leader at large

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KAMPALA, Jan 17 - Veteran President Yoweri Museveni was declared the landslide winner of Uganda's presidential election on Saturday, extending his rule into a fifth decade after a contest marred by violent incidents and allegations of fraud.

The result hands the 81-year-old Museveni the decisive victory he sought to bolster his political position as speculation mounts about his eventual succession.

Uganda's electoral commission said at a ceremony in the capital Kampala on Saturday that Museveni had received just under 72% of the vote. His main challenger, the pop singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, was credited with 24%.

Wine has alleged mass fraud during the election, which was held under an internet blackout that authorities said was needed to prevent "misinformation", and called on supporters to protest. Wine's whereabouts were unknown on Saturday after he said he had escaped a raid by the military on his house. People close to him told Reuters he was at large in Uganda.

"Last night was very difficult at our home ... The military and the police raided us. They switched off power and cut off some of our CCTV cameras," Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said in a post on X.

"I want to confirm I managed to escape from them. Currently, I am not at home."

He added that his wife and other family members were under house arrest, something Reuters could not immediately verify.

SPECULATION GROWS AROUND MUSEVENI'S SUCCESSION

One major violent incident was reported in the hours after polls closed, with police saying seven people were killed and three injured in central Uganda after officers fired in self-defence against opposition "goons" organised by local MP Muwanga Kivumbi.

Kivumbi disputed that account and said 10 people had been killed by security forces inside his house.

Overall, fears that Uganda might experience violence of the kind that killed hundreds in neighbouring Tanzania after its elections in October did not appear to have been realised.

Museveni's win came as little surprise. Since taking power in 1986 at the head of a rebellion, he has changed the constitution twice to remove age and term limits and dominates state institutions.

He defeated Wine with 58% of the vote in the last election in 2021, which the United States said was neither free nor fair.

During this campaign, Wine’s rallies were repeatedly interrupted by security forces firing tear gas and bullets. At least one person was killed in the violence and hundreds of opposition supporters were arrested.

Despite concerns about his human rights record, Museveni has won gratitude from Western powers for sending troops to regional hotspots such as Somalia and taking in millions of refugees.

Many Ugandans also appreciate the relative stability his tenure has seen, and he campaigned on a slogan of "protecting the gains". Economic growth is expected to jump into double digits this year when crude oil production starts.

But speculation has been mounting about his succession plans.

Museveni is widely believed to favour his son, military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as his successor, although he has denied grooming his son for the role.

In an interview with Sky News this week, Museveni brushed off talk of stepping aside.

"If I am available, not dead, not senile, but I'm still around and I have some knowledge - if you are really serious about your country - why would you not want to take advantage of me?" he said. REUTERS