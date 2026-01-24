Uganda opposition leader says wife hospitalised after being choked by soldiers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Ugandan Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, walks with his wife Barbara Kyagulanyi, after he addressed a press conference as they prepare to leave their Magere home to vote in the general election, in Kasangati town near Kampala, Uganda January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/ File Photo

NAIROBI, Jan 24 - Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Saturday his wife had been taken to hospital after soldiers invaded their residence, partially undressed and choked her.

Wine, a pop star-turned-politician, was not at the property and is in hiding after he escaped a previous raid on his home last week hours before he was announced as the runner-up in the January 15 presidential election.

Overnight into Saturday, soldiers forcefully entered the opposition leader's home in the Magere suburb in Kampala's north, breaking down doors and beating up staff, Wine said in a post on X.

Ugandan military spokesperson Chris Magezi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Four-decade incumbent ruler Yoweri Museveni, 81, was declared winner of the vote with 71.6% against Wine's 24%. Wine rejected the results, alleging extensive fraud including ballot stuffing.

During the raid on the residence, Wine said, the soldiers held his wife Barbara Kyagulanyi at gunpoint, asking her to reveal his whereabouts.

"They grabbed my wife's phone, forced her to sit down, and ordered her to remove her password. She refused. They strangled her and insulted her," Wine said.

"They forcefully removed her blouse and took pictures... my wife was rushed to hospital where she remains admitted."

Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni's son, has demanded that Wine surrender to police or he would be treated as a rebel, and has also issued death threats to him.

On Friday Kainerugaba also said authorities had killed 30 supporters of Wine's party National Unity Platform (NUP) and detained 2,000 others. Wine has not been accused of any crime.

Wine alleges that money, documents and other electronic gadgets were also taken during the raid.

On Thursday U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the arrests and violence involving opposition figures and supporters.

Rights groups and opposition critics have long accused Museveni of using the military to maintain his grip on power. Ruling party officials deny the accusations, and say Museveni's long rule is due to popular support among the voters. REUTERS