Uganda court releases prominent rights activist on bail

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ugandan human rights activist and executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), Sarah Bireete, critical of a range of government actions including what the opposition says are illegal detentions and torture of its supporters, stands in the dock at the Chief Magistrates' court, along Buganda road in Kampala, Uganda, January 2, 2026. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

KAMPALA, Jan 28 - A Ugandan court on Wednesday released on bail a prominent rights activist whose detention was seen by campaign groups as part of a widespread crackdown on dissent ahead of the country's general election that was held on January 15.

Sarah Bireete, who heads the Centre for Constitutional Governance, a Kampala-based pressure group, was detained on December 30 after questioning the accuracy of the voter register to be used in the poll. She was later charged with offences related to alleged unlawful disclosure of voters' information.

On Wednesday Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko released her on bail saying "the applicant satisfied all the relevant requirements for the grant of bail".

The official results of the poll showed long-ruling incumbent Yoweri Museveni securing 71.6% of the votes. Opposition leader Bobi Wine, who is in hiding and is being sought by the military, has rejected the results.

After Bireete's detention, CCG said she was being persecuted for helping to "amplify the voices of the oppressed and marginalised". International rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have been demanding her unconditional release.

The 81-year-old Museveni, already Africa's third longest-ruling head of state, will have been president of the East African country for 45 years by the time his term ends in 2031.

Rights groups and the opposition have long accused his government of using the military to suppress dissent. The government denies those accusations. REUTERS