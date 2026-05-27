Uganda closes border with Congo to try to limit Ebola spread

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Signage at the Mongbwalu General Referral Hospital, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in Mongbwalu, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

NAIROBI, May 27 - Uganda has closed its border with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo with immediate effect to try to limit the spread of Ebola, Uganda's government said on Wednesday.

The border will be closed for four weeks, except for Ebola response teams, humanitarian and security operations, and food and cargo transport, senior health official Diana Atwine told a press conference.

Uganda has reported seven Ebola cases and one death in the outbreak, whose epicentre is in Congo's Ituri province.

Congo has seen more than 900 suspected cases and over 220 deaths, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.

Uganda's government last week announced an initial set of measures to try to limit the cross-border spread of the virus, including suspending public transport services with Congo.

Atwine said on Wednesday that any person authorised to enter Uganda from Congo would be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 21 days. REUTERS