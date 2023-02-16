UAE's climate envoy says keeping 1.5 deg C goal 'alive' is top priority for COP28

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit said on Wednesday his main priority would be to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C as the world falls behind on the target.

Sultan al-Jaber brushed off criticism over his designation as COP28 president given his role as head of the UAE’s state oil giant, telling Reuters in his first public remarks on the matter that tackling climate change required a united effort.

The UAE, a major Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries oil exporter, is hosting the climate summit this year, the second Arab state to do so after Egypt in 2022.

Sultan Jaber’s appointment fuelled activist concern that big industry was hijacking the world’s response to the global warming crisis.

“I have no intention whatsoever of deviating from the 1.5 deg C goal,” Sultan Jaber said in his first interview since being assigned the role. “Keeping 1.5 deg C alive is a top priority, and it will cut across everything I do.”

Scheduled to take place in Dubai between Nov 30 and Dec 12, the conference will be the first global assessment of progress since the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 to limit global warming.

As COP28 president, Sultan Jaber will help shape the conference agenda and intergovernmental negotiations.

He said he would focus on building consensus and was ready to listen to all parties that wanted to engage positively.

“We have a major challenge ahead of us,” Sultan Jaber said.

“How about for once we capitalise on everybody’s capabilities and strengths and fight climate change rather than going after each other,” he said when asked about the criticism.

With a decade of climate diplomacy experience, Sultan Jaber is not short of green credentials.

His first chief executive role was at Masdar, the Abu Dhabi green energy vehicle that he founded in 2006 and is now among the largest investors globally in clean energy.

Sultan Jaber told Reuters it was that experience that led the UAE’s leadership to assign him to head Abu Dhabi National Oil Company with a mandate to “transform, decarbonise and future-proof” the energy company.