CIA director meets with top officials in Havana, Cuban government says

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HAVANA, May 14 - A U.S. delegation led by CIA director John Ratcliffe met with his counterpart at the Cuba Interior Ministry in Havana on Thursday, the Cuban government said in a statement published on state-run media Cuba Debate.

"Both sides also underscored their interest in developing bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the interest of the security of both countries, as well as regional and international security," the statement said.

The government also said it told the U.S. delegation that Cuba does not pose a threat to U.S. national security.

The statement was issued after a U.S. government plane was seen departing Havana's international airport on Thursday afternoon, according to a Reuters witness.

U.S. President Donald Trump several days ago said the two longtime adversaries were "going to talk." REUTERS